Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

