Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.