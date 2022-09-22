This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
