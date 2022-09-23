Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
