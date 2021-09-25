Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.