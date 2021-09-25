Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…