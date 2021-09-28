Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…