Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.