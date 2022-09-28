 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News