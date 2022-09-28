For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
