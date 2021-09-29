This evening in Beatrice: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings o…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't l…