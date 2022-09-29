Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, lots of sun, and just a light breeze today. A cold front will push in Tuesday night though and cool things down. Will it bring us any rain? Get all the details here.
Chilly start Wednesday and we'll stay slightly below normal this afternoon. Temperatures and wind are going up for Thursday though. Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
The Beatrice area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thundersto…
Beatrice will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…