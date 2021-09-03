Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
