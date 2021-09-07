Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
