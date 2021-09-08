Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
