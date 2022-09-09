Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
