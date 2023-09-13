The Steele City Flea Market/Tractor Show, with the town’s 150th Celebration is set for this weekend Sept. 16-17. This is the 53rd year for this annual event that is held in Historical Steele City. The event is sponsored by the Jefferson County Historical Society who is the care-taker for some 4 Historical Buildings in Steele City. The Steele City 150th Celebration is made up of local residents and several activities are planned by both groups. Activities by both groups are held free to the public.

The Jefferson County Historical Society conducts a Flea Market both days of the event and additional food vendors are welcome. Space for the vendors is free but spaces are limited by availability. Vendors can reserve a spaces and electrical power by contacting Phyllis McCown at 402-729-5805.

The Historical Society also provides tours and demonstrations throughout the two-day event. The Bank, Livery Stable, Church, and Blacksmith Shop will be open to public. The Blacksmith Shop will include working Blacksmiths forging steel into objects of use. Many of these Blacksmith artists belong to the Prairie Blacksmith's Association. Other demonstrations will be the operation of the Sawmill and Shingle Mill. Free wagons rides will also be given each day. There will also be live music on the grounds 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Iowa group called Down Home will be playing a variety of music each day.

One of the most popular events at Steele City Flea Market has been all things related to antique tractors. A Tractor show will be held both days and all makes, all models, and of all conditions are welcome to this non-competitive show. The honored tractors are the John Deere D and the Farmall Regular. The featured tractors are John Deere. Lawn & Garden tractors, as well as Hit-And-Miss Engines are also welcomed to exhibit at the show. The Show is held in the downtown area of Steele City. For any information about the show or other tractor events contact Juliann Endorf at 402-446-7486.

The Historical Society will host a tractor pull on Saturday, September 16th on the old school grounds and will include three tractor Pulls, with two Pulls taking place at the same time. The Garden Tractor Pull with the “Huff and Puff” Pulling League will take place. Registration is at 11 a.m. with the pull at noon on the inside track. Ben and Troy Walters are in charge and can be reached at 402-335-7086. The Antique Tractor Pullers will weigh-in at noon and pull at 1 p.m., on the outside track. This is a sanctioned event with the Heartland Pulling League.

A Non-Sanctioned event for stock antique tractors will also be conducted by the Heartland Sled. This class has no entry fee and provides an opportunity for tractor owners to test their tractors. This is a percentage pull. Tractors can enter both the Tractor Show and participate in the Stock Tractor Pulling Event. A lunch stand will be available on the school grounds.

The Steele City 150th Celebration will have a Car Show on Saturday. The Car Show is open to Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, and Semi’s. The Car Show will be held on Saturday, with registration from 9-11 a.m. on Main Street in the downtown area. The Car Show will start at 11 a.m. There will be a $20 Entry Fee with trophies awarded to the top vehicles. For more information please contact Angela Sullivan 402-442-2353. All vehicles are welcome.

Other 150th Celebration activities on Saturday include a Bake Sale, Silent Auction with several items, and Pulled Pork Meal a noon. A 150th program will be held at the town hall on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m., which will include the dedication of the school bell and the corner stone of the school. The evening will include a street dance/concert by the Joker Band, starting at 8 p.m. and is located at the basketball court.

Sunday, September 17th includes a scenic tractor drive and will be led by Gary Shinn. Gary can be reached at 402-587-0442.The tractor drive starts at 9 a.m. and drivers should report at 8:45 a.m. for a meeting before the drive starts. Drivers will meet at the Tractor Show Area.

The 150th Celebration includes a Kids Corner, but is for all ages. The Kids Corner includes several activities such as face painting, inflatable’s, and bounce houses, as well as a rock climbing wall. The Kids Corner is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a Caricature Artist 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Down Home Band will be performing on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. New this year is a Church Service in the Old Baptist Church. The church service is provided by the Steele City Presbyterian Church and will feature an old time service. The Presbyterian Church located on east Main Street will also provide an area of rest with air conditioning in the fellowship hall. The Church will also offer a limited menu during the two day event.

A Tractor Parade will also be a community parade with line-up starting at 2:30 p.m. and the parade underway at 3:15 p.m. Lineup will be at the Old School Grounds on the hill.

Check out the event on FaceBook at: Steele City Flea Market @ springs flow, Fairbury.com or dkcows.com. The Jefferson County Historical Society and 150th Celebration Committee would like to invite everyone to the event.