Hudson and Aiden Schlake and their family will lead the 23rd annual Miracle Miles for Kids Walkathon at the Veteran’s Club in Beatrice Saturday, June 17. Their parents are Kyle & Courtney Schlake and they have a younger brother, Graham.

Hudson and Aiden were born March 1, 2017. The family quickly became aware of how amazing Children’s Hospital of Omaha would be. Both twins were born with medical conditions that required surgery within their first week of life.

Hudson was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome otherwise known as HLHS. The left side of his heart was extremely underdeveloped and needed three open heart surgeries. Hudson had his first surgery called the Norwood when he was seven days old. He had the second surgery called the Glenn when he was a little over one month old. The third surgery, The Fontan, was completed in October, 2021 when he was four years old. Since birth, Hudson has also had GI surgeries to insert a G-Button for his feeding tube. He’s had several heart catheterizations, chest X-rays and echograms to monitor his heart function. He will continue to be monitored by his cardiologist at Children’s Hospital until he is ready for a heart transplant.

Aiden was born with Intestinal Malrotation which means his intestines were twisted causing blockage. He had surgery to correct this when he was four days old. The nurses at Children’s Hospital did an amazing job helping his parents teach Aiden how to eat after the surgery and start to gain weight. He is now thriving and has had no issues since he was discharged.

The Beatrice American Legion Post 27 family will be sponsoring the walk which begins at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m.

The Walkathon raises money for Children’s Hospital of Omaha, a Children’s Miracle Network-affiliated hospital. All CMN contributions directly benefit local member hospitals, helping them buy up-to-date equipment, train staff, conduct life-saving research, and provide health care for children whose parents can’t afford to pay.

According to the family Children’s Hospital has been a huge part of their lives and almost a second home to them at times. Courtney says they are so grateful for all the hospital has done for their family. They know that Children’s Hospital will continue to be a part of their lives as Hudson battles HLHS.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Veteran’s Club at 701 Dorsey St. Registration forms may be picked up prior to the Walkathon at the Veteran’s Club. Registration forms will also be available on-site the morning of the Walkathon.

Please join Aiden & Hudson and their family on Saturday, June 17, in the challenge to raise funds for the Children’s Hospital.

The day’s events include refreshments and door prizes and conclude with the walk’s award ceremony at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Marian Melcher at 402 239-0746.