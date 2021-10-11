Wellness blood draws offered

It looks a little different, but it is back! COVID-19 forced BCH to cancel its Health & Wellness Day for the past two years. However, it did not cancel the community’s need for healthcare. As a result, BCH will be offering a variety of blood draws at discounted prices on Saturday, Oct. 16.

“COVID-19 has impacted healthcare in so many ways and we are concerned that some community members may be delaying getting the care they need for financial or other reasons,” said Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications. “We encourage anyone who has been putting off care to take advantage of this screening.”

The blood draws will be available to the public from 7 a.m. to noon on Oct. 16 at the hospital. Participants must be age 19 or older and will register the day of the event in the hospital main lobby. Face masks will be required.

BCH will offer the following blood tests:

· Full Wellness Profile: CBC (Full Blood Count profile), CMP (liver and kidney function) and Lipid Panel (cholesterol) -- $45

· PSA (prostate cancer test for men) -- $10

· Hbg A1c (diabetes) -- $10

· TSH (Thyroid) -- $10

· Vitamin D -- $10

An eight-hour fast is required for the Wellness Profile.

Payment can be made by cash, check or credit card. Claims will not be submitted to insurance.

Results will be mailed to participants, and it is the responsibility of the participant to share screening results with their primary care provider.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0