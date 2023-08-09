WEDNESDAY

August 9, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney+ ■ Season Premiere

What time is it? Graduation time! Well, almost. That emotional day looms large as most of the Wildcats begin their senior year in the fourth and final season of the mockumentary inspired by the hit films. This round, teases exec producer Tim Federle, is their "most meta" yet. And he's not kidding. Not only are East High's theater kids performing a stage version of High School Musical 3: Senior Year — with newly united lovebirds Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) as Troy and Gabriella — but East High is also the official film set for the fictional High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Netflix ■ New Series

This four-episode docuseries recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip-hop and their role in the genre's 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from Day 1 to the present. Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and Rah Digga, along with up-and-comers and artists currently at the top of the charts.

Strange Planet

Apple TV+ ■ New Series

Based on Nathan W. Pyle's bestselling graphic novel and web comic of the same name, this new animated comedy series is a perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own, where blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions.

Nancy Drew

The CW, 7 p.m.

In "The Sinner's Sacrifice," Ryan (Riley Smith) shows up just in the nick of time to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann); Nick (Tunji Kasim) is thrown by a statement George (Leah Lewis) makes.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 7 p.m.

In the 250th episode of MasterChef, titled "United Cakes of America," the kitchen heats up when the chef with immunity is tasked to assign each contestant with an iconic cake to re-create.

LA Fire & Rescue

NBC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Passing the Torch," the first season finale, probationary firefighter Jeff Olivas subs in for a shift at Station 16, where his father is captain. Meanwhile, Air Ops responds to a rescue call that requires the responders to rappel into a canyon after a car drives off a cliff .

Superfan

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ New Series

This new one-hour unscripted series features six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan. Contestants play multiple rounds to prove they are their favorite artist's most devoted supporter, with the winner claiming a once-in-a-lifetime prize. The series premieres with LL Cool J. The first season also includes Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Shania Twain. Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host.

Riverdale

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Chapter One Hundred Thirty-Five: For a Better Tomorrow," Archie (K.J. Apa) reconsiders his future after Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) gives him a hard time about his poetry.

Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars

FOX, 8 p.m.

In the new episode "Feast Your Eyes," the top four entrepreneurs must work together to integrate their dishes with a circus performance in the hope of advancing to the finale. Wayne Newton is a guest judge.

Human Footprint

PBS, 8 p.m., WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m. ■ Series Finale

In the series finale "The Ground Below," biologist Shane Campbell-Stat-on explores the history and science of cotton, and how a prehistoric coastline from North Carolina to Texas laid the foundation for a crop that reshaped our history, our culture and even our DNA.