Nebraska Extension in Gage, Jefferson, and Saline counties is hosting a wheat management field day at Wehling Family Farms on Thursday morning, June 8, 2023, near Diller. Nathan Mueller, local Water & Integrated Cropping Systems Extension Educator, stated “The field day provides an opportunity for farmers, agronomists, and others to learn from each other about locally relevant management for wheat in southeast Nebraska.” The field day is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and Wehling Family Farms and will begin at 9 a.m. and run through 11:30 a.m.

The location of the field day is 1/4 mile west of Wehling Family Farms, 70397 581 Ave, Diller NE, 68342 (GPS: 40.030166°, -96.939897°). Driving Directions from Diller: Head south on Highway 103 for 4 miles from Diller. Go one mile south of Hwy 8 on 581st Avenue, then turn west on 704th Road, field site is about ¼ west from the intersection on the south side of the road.

The field day agenda is as follows:

9 a.m. – Registration and light breakfast (juice and donuts)

9:30 a.m. – Introduction and welcome – Kory Wehling and Nathan Mueller

9:35 a.m. – Wheat variety strip-trial tour – Eric Johnson w/Polansky Seed & Mark Lubbers w/WestBred

10 a.m. – Local wheat management considerations – Dr. Nathan Mueller

10:15 a.m. – Nitrogen research update – Jose Cesario

10:30 a.m. – Wheat diseases and management – Dr. Stephen Wegulo

11 a.m. – USDA-NRCS incentives for wheat – Scott Bohaty

11:15 a.m. – Nebraska Wheat Board update – Royce Schaneman

11:30 a.m. – Closing remarks – Nathan Mueller

A portable toilet will be available at the location.

Please preregister (not required, but helpful) to attend to help plan for light breakfast and other resources by calling Nebraska Extension in Saline County at 402-821-2151 or visit https://croptechcafe.org

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by June 1, 2023 to Water & Integrated Cropping Systems Extension Educator for Gage, Jefferson, and Saline counties, Nathan Mueller (nathan.mueller@unl.edu) or 402-821-1722. The University of Nebraska does not discriminate based upon any protected status. Please see go.unl.edu/nondiscrimination.