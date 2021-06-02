Wheat plot tours planned

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) winter wheat variety trial plot tour for south central and eastern Nebraska is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 northeast of Fairbury. The tour provides an opportunity for farmers and others to learn more about new winter wheat varieties and other topics relevant to wheat production. The event, sponsored by Nebraska Extension, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in a replicated, wheat variety plot hosted by Mark Knobel.

The Fairbury tour is one of seven winter wheat field days this summer. Find site information on other tours in Nebraska at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/wheat-variety-trial-field-tours-june-8-17-across-nebraska

Nathan Mueller, Water and Integrated Cropping Systems Extension Educator for Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties, will discuss wheat variety options for portions of south central, southeast, and northeast Nebraska and characteristics of wheat varieties in the plot. There are 30 wheat varieties and experimentals in the plot, according to the host Extension Educator Nathan Mueller. Other guest speakers include Stephen Wegulo, Nebraska Extension Plant Pathologist, who will discuss wheat disease management strategies, effects of diseases on wheat yields, and fungicide application strategies. Laila Puntel, Nebraska Extension Soil Fertility and Precision Ag Specialist, will discuss nutrient management in wheat for the region.