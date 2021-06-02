Wheat plot tours planned

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) winter wheat variety trial plot tour for south central and eastern Nebraska is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 northeast of Fairbury. The tour provides an opportunity for farmers and others to learn more about new winter wheat varieties and other topics relevant to wheat production. The event, sponsored by Nebraska Extension, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in a replicated, wheat variety plot hosted by Mark Knobel.
The Fairbury tour is one of seven winter wheat field days this summer. Find site information on other tours in Nebraska at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2021/wheat-variety-trial-field-tours-june-8-17-across-nebraska
Nathan Mueller, Water and Integrated Cropping Systems Extension Educator for Saline, Jefferson, and Gage counties, will discuss wheat variety options for portions of south central, southeast, and northeast Nebraska and characteristics of wheat varieties in the plot. There are 30 wheat varieties and experimentals in the plot, according to the host Extension Educator Nathan Mueller. Other guest speakers include Stephen Wegulo, Nebraska Extension Plant Pathologist, who will discuss wheat disease management strategies, effects of diseases on wheat yields, and fungicide application strategies. Laila Puntel, Nebraska Extension Soil Fertility and Precision Ag Specialist, will discuss nutrient management in wheat for the region.
The UNL Wheat Precision Nitrogen Management and WestBred Variety Plot Tour are scheduled the next evening on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 northeast of Clatonia starting at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Monte Murkle and Nathan Mueller. This tour will focus on the latest on-farm research and precision nitrogen technology for managing wheat by Laila Puntel and the UNL Digital Ag Team. The location is one of numerous on-farm research studies in 2021 across Nebraska. This location also includes a public-private local collaboration between Nebraska Extension and WestBred to further evaluate varieties in larger plots.
Refreshments will be served at both tours. No pre-registration is required, simply attend and the tours are free.
Location and contact information
June 8, 6:30 p.m., UNL Winter Wheat Variety Trial Tour. From Fairbury, east 3 miles on Highway 136, then north 2.5 miles on 571st Avenue. Field is on the southeast corner of 716th Road and 571st Avenue. GPS location is 40.204501, -97.122014.
June 9, 6:30 p.m., UNL Wheat Precision Nitrogen Management and WestBred Variety Plot Tour. From Clatonia, east 1.5 miles on Highway 41, then north 2 miles on Southwest 72nd Road. Field is on the southeast corner of West Ash Road and Southwest 72nd Road. GPS location is 40.492924, -96.816569.
For more information about the plot tours, contact Nathan Mueller at the Nebraska Extension office in Saline County, phone (402) 821-2151, or e-mail nathan.mueller@unl.edu, or view the program flyer at https://croptechcafe.org/wheatplottour/