When can I get a COVID-19 vaccination?

At this time, Public Health Solutions will continue to vaccinate those in Phase 1A – Tier 5. PHS anticipates moving to Phase 1B priority groups within the next two weeks. The PHS Data Dashboard has been updated and will now include the priority group Tier we are currently vaccinating.

The registration link on Public Health Solutions’ website now includes individuals aged 65 years and older. This registration will be available until the statewide web registration system is up and running. When that system becomes available, we will provide that link on our website. Public Health Solutions plans to work with local city and county officials, as well as hospitals and clinics to push out vaccine information as it becomes available.