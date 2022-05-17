Wilber-Clatonia graduating class information

Kayla Bailey: Seeking employment as a body piercing specialist
Jacob Blaha: Seeking employment at TMCO
Houston Broz: SCC-Milford, majoring in Diesel Mechanics
Scholarships earned:
Brian Mager Memorial Scholarship
Elmer & Edra J Broz Memorial Scholarship
Lad & Dorothy Kastanek Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Keith Homolka Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Betty & Alan Steinacher Scholarship (alternate)
Mason Combs: SCC-Milford, majoring in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning
Scholarships earned:
T.J. Sokol Scholarship
ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge Praha/Libuse #54 Scholarship
Sponsored by Rutts Heating & Air, Hastings, NE
Yeymi Corado: UNK, majoring in Psychology/Human Services
Abigail Cramer: UNL, majoring in Social Work/Criminal Justice
Alexis Davison: College of Hair Design, majoring in Cosmetology
Scholarships earned:
Jill Rezabek Ahrendts Scholarship
Walter & Helene Baer I Memorial Scholarship
Jonathan Garcia-Jimenez: Seeking employment
Connor Herndon: SCC-Milford, majoring in John Deere Technology
Scholarships earned:
SCC Full John Deere Technician Scholarship (LandMark Implement)
Keith Homolka Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Lad & Dorothy Kastanek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Logan Herndon: United States Military - Army
Colby Homolka: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology
Scholarships earned:
Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship
Smithfield Foods Scholarship
Mel Moerer $500 Scholarship
SCC Career Academy Wallace & Kathleen Hare Scholarship ($500)
SCC Education Foundation $1,000 Scholarship
Nebraska Opportunity Grant ($2,000)
Iola Brolliar Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Anita Honea: UNK, majoring in Business/Criminal Justice
Ambur Hyde: Seeking Employment
Braden Jurgens: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Agricultural Management & Production
Scholarships earned:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
SCC-Beatrice Student Activity Scholarship ($400)
SCC Educational Foundation Scholars ($1,000)
SCC Foundation Career Academy Scholars ($500)
Joe & Helene Steinacher Memorial Scholarship
Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship
Louis Trnik Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Kathy Massahos Kinney Scholarship ($2,000)
Huneke Family Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship (alternate)
Makenna Korbel: UNO, majoring in Teaching English as a Foreign Language
Scholarships earned:
Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Northwest Missouri State University Merit Scholarship $500 Northwest Missouri State University Green and White Advantage ($2,000)
Adam Kotas: UNL, majoring in Agricultural Engineering
Scholarships earned:
UNL Regents Scholarship ($31,000)
Nebraska Career Scholarship (STEM, $8,000)
Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship
John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship
Viola C. Jelinek Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
Raymond Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Herb & Sylvia Schmale Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Otto & Antoinette Smith Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Wilber Garden Club Scholarship (alternate)
Trenton Kracke: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Ag Management & Production
Scholarships earned:
Saline County Farm Bureau $500 Scholarship
UNL CASNR Kenneth Reed Memorial $500 Scholarship
Merlyn Anderson Scholarship ($4250)
SCC Recruiter Scholarship ($1,000)
SCC Educational Foundation Scholars ($1,000)
Huneke Family Memorial Scholarship
Clatonia Cardinal Club Scholarship
Steve & Lynn Wiese Scholarship
Joe & Emma Vesely Memorial Scholarship
Friends of Wilber-Clatonia Scholarship(alternate)
Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Marian & Eddie Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Sawyer Kunc: SCC-Milford, majoring in Non-Destructive Testing
Scholarships earned:
Karen K Duncan $2000 scholarship
Smithfield Foods Scholarship
T.J. Sokol Scholarship
Justin Kunc Memorial Scholarship
Austin Kvasnicka: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology
Scholarships earned:
Southeast Community College First Generation Scholarship
Katie Marsh: Bryan College of Health Sciences, majoring in Nursing
Scholarships earned:
Crete Eagles Club Scholarship
Crete Area Medical Center $1,500 Scholarship
Janet Van Winkle Lippincott Memorial Scholarship Bryan College ($1,080)
Crete VFW Post 4959 Scholarship
Albert S. Chmelir Memorial Scholarship
Ladislav Rezabek Memorial Scholarship
Abbie & Adolph Trousil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Walter & Helene Baer I Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Emma Chaloupka Shramek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Elizabeth Martinez: Wayne State College, majoring in Pre-Medical Laboratory Sciences
Scholarships earned:
Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship
Wayne State College RHOP Scholarship (Laboratory Science)
Smithfield Foods Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
Richard Mares Memorial Scholarship
Western Community Club Scholarship
Albert S. Chmelir Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Pheonix Maryska: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Nursing
CeCe Meister: Wayne State College, majoring in Forensic Science
Scholarships earned:
Wayne State College Leadership Award ($4,000/Housing Full Tuition Scholarship)
Nebraska State College System Career Scholarship ($3,000)
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
William & Albina Musil Memorial Scholarship
Betty & Alan Steinacher Scholarship
Sertoma Service to Mankind Scholarship (alternate)
Brett Nickel: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology
Elise Ober: Bridgewater State University, majoring in English/Secondary Education
Aspen Oliver: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Agricultural Management & Production
Scholarships earned:
SCC Foundation Scholars ($1,000)
Career Academy Scholars SCC Academy ($500)
Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship
Michael M. Hroch Memorial Scholarship
E.A. Kral Family Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship
Louis Trnik Memorial Scholarship
Wilber-Clatonia FFA Chapter Scholarship
Joe & Helene Steinacher Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Quinn Palmer: Northwest Missouri State University, majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation
Scholarships earned:
Northwest Missouri State University Merit Scholarship $500
Northwest Missouri State University Green and White Advantage ($2,000)
Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship
Michael Hroch Memorial Scholarship
Herbert & Sylvia Schmale Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Isaac Panning: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Computer Programming
Minny Patrick: Nebraska Wesleyan University, majoring in Social Work/psychology
Scholarships earned:
Wilber Lions Club Scholarship
Nebraska Wesleyan President’s Scholarship ($18,000)
Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit Scholarship ($1,000)
Nebraska Wesleyan Social & Applied Science Event Scholarship ($1,000)
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
Northwest Missouri State University Tower Scholar & Bearcat Advantage Scholarships
Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship ($2,000)
MWSU Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship ($500)
Charles F. Mundil Memorial Scholarship
Abbie & Adolph Trousil Memorial Scholarship
Richard Mares Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Walter & Helene Baer II Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Garrett Pecka: SCC-Milford, majoring in undecided
Jonathan Pucket: Seeking employment
Brenna Reichert: CRAVE/Project Search
Kaylee Rimel: Bryan College of Health Sciences, majoring in Nursing
Scholarships earned:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)
UNL Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/year)
Concordia University Regent’s Scholarship ($19,500)
Concordia University Concordia Promises Scholarship ($3,000)
Robert & Eleanora Houser Memorial Scholarship
Arlan Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship
Emma Chaloupka Shramek Memorial Scholarship
Elmer & Edra J. Broz Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Raymond Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Ladislav Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Isaac Smith: Hastings College, majoring in Business (Bowling scholarship)
Scholarships earned:
Wayne Janda Memorial Scholarship
Charles F. Mundil Memorial Scholarship
Haley Spilker: UNK, majoring in Elementary Education
Scholarships earned:
Wilber-Clatonia Education Association Scholarship
Eastern Star Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)
Wilber Czech Craft Shop Scholarship
Mary A. Greer Memorial Scholarship
Sertoma Service to Mankind Scholarship
Camille Formanek Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Clatonia Cardinal Club Scholarship (alternate)
Irene Pivonka Sokolik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Valarie J. Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Kral Family Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship (alternate)
Zane Stahl: University of Nebraska-Kearney, majoring in Social Work Comprehensive
Scholarships earned:
UNK Nebraska Promise
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Achievement Scholar scholarship (full tuition for up to three years)
Irene Pivonka Sokolik Memorial Scholarship
Wilber Czech Craft Shop Scholarship (alternate)
Claire Thompson: UNL, majoring in Animal Science
Scholarships earned:
John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship
Smithfield Foods Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
UNL CASNR Scholarship ($500)
Nebraska Opportunity Grant ($2,250)
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Emerging Leader Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)
Joe & Emma Vesely Memorial Scholarship
Otto & Antoniette Smith Memorial Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Steve & Lynn Wiese Scholarship (alternate)
Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Brian Mager Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Angelica Varela Garcia: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Business
Scholarships earned:
Marian & Eddie Rezabek Memorial Scholarship
Valarie J. Rezabek Memorial Scholarship
ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge Libuse Scholarship (alternate)
Fernando Vazquez: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology
Scholarships earned:
Walter & Helene Baer II Scholarship
Iola Brolliar Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
William & Albina Musil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)
Cody Zalesky: Real Estate
Jonathan Zoubek: UNL, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Scholarships earned:
Wilber Lions Club Scholarship
First State Nebraska Scholarship
Security First Bank Scholarship
Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship
Wilber Garden Club Scholarship
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)
Wilber-Clatonia P.T.O. Scholarship
Friends of Wilber-Clatonia Scholarship
W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship
Arlen Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship (alternate)