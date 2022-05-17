 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilber-Clatonia graduating class information

  • 0

Kayla Bailey: Seeking employment as a body piercing specialist

Jacob Blaha: Seeking employment at TMCO

Houston Broz: SCC-Milford, majoring in Diesel Mechanics

Scholarships earned:

Brian Mager Memorial Scholarship

Elmer & Edra J Broz Memorial Scholarship

Lad & Dorothy Kastanek Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Keith Homolka Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Betty & Alan Steinacher Scholarship (alternate)

Mason Combs: SCC-Milford, majoring in Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning

Scholarships earned:

T.J. Sokol Scholarship

ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge Praha/Libuse #54 Scholarship

Sponsored by Rutts Heating & Air, Hastings, NE

Yeymi Corado: UNK, majoring in Psychology/Human Services

Abigail Cramer: UNL, majoring in Social Work/Criminal Justice

Alexis Davison: College of Hair Design, majoring in Cosmetology

Scholarships earned:

Jill Rezabek Ahrendts Scholarship

Walter & Helene Baer I Memorial Scholarship

Jonathan Garcia-Jimenez: Seeking employment

Connor Herndon: SCC-Milford, majoring in John Deere Technology

Scholarships earned:

SCC Full John Deere Technician Scholarship (LandMark Implement)

Keith Homolka Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Lad & Dorothy Kastanek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Logan Herndon: United States Military - Army

Colby Homolka: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology

Scholarships earned:

Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship

Smithfield Foods Scholarship

Mel Moerer $500 Scholarship

SCC Career Academy Wallace & Kathleen Hare Scholarship ($500)

SCC Education Foundation $1,000 Scholarship

Nebraska Opportunity Grant ($2,000)

Iola Brolliar Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Anita Honea: UNK, majoring in Business/Criminal Justice

Ambur Hyde: Seeking Employment

Braden Jurgens: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Agricultural Management & Production

Scholarships earned:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

SCC-Beatrice Student Activity Scholarship ($400)

SCC Educational Foundation Scholars ($1,000)

SCC Foundation Career Academy Scholars ($500)

Joe & Helene Steinacher Memorial Scholarship

Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship

Louis Trnik Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Kathy Massahos Kinney Scholarship ($2,000)

Huneke Family Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship (alternate)

Makenna Korbel: UNO, majoring in Teaching English as a Foreign Language

Scholarships earned:

Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship

Northwest Missouri State University Merit Scholarship $500 Northwest Missouri State University Green and White Advantage ($2,000)

Adam Kotas: UNL, majoring in Agricultural Engineering

Scholarships earned:

UNL Regents Scholarship ($31,000)

Nebraska Career Scholarship (STEM, $8,000)

Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship

John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship

Viola C. Jelinek Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)

Raymond Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Herb & Sylvia Schmale Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Otto & Antoinette Smith Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Wilber Garden Club Scholarship (alternate)

Trenton Kracke: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Ag Management & Production

Scholarships earned:

Saline County Farm Bureau $500 Scholarship

UNL CASNR Kenneth Reed Memorial $500 Scholarship

Merlyn Anderson Scholarship ($4250)

SCC Recruiter Scholarship ($1,000)

SCC Educational Foundation Scholars ($1,000)

Huneke Family Memorial Scholarship

Clatonia Cardinal Club Scholarship

Steve & Lynn Wiese Scholarship

Joe & Emma Vesely Memorial Scholarship

Friends of Wilber-Clatonia Scholarship(alternate)

Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Marian & Eddie Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Sawyer Kunc: SCC-Milford, majoring in Non-Destructive Testing

Scholarships earned:

Karen K Duncan $2000 scholarship

Smithfield Foods Scholarship

T.J. Sokol Scholarship

Justin Kunc Memorial Scholarship

Austin Kvasnicka: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology

Scholarships earned:

Southeast Community College First Generation Scholarship

Katie Marsh: Bryan College of Health Sciences, majoring in Nursing

Scholarships earned:

Crete Eagles Club Scholarship

Crete Area Medical Center $1,500 Scholarship

Janet Van Winkle Lippincott Memorial Scholarship Bryan College ($1,080)

Crete VFW Post 4959 Scholarship

Albert S. Chmelir Memorial Scholarship

Ladislav Rezabek Memorial Scholarship

Abbie & Adolph Trousil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Walter & Helene Baer I Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Emma Chaloupka Shramek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Elizabeth Martinez: Wayne State College, majoring in Pre-Medical Laboratory Sciences

Scholarships earned:

Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship

Wayne State College RHOP Scholarship (Laboratory Science)

Smithfield Foods Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

Richard Mares Memorial Scholarship

Western Community Club Scholarship

Albert S. Chmelir Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Pheonix Maryska: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Nursing

CeCe Meister: Wayne State College, majoring in Forensic Science

Scholarships earned:

Wayne State College Leadership Award ($4,000/Housing Full Tuition Scholarship)

Nebraska State College System Career Scholarship ($3,000)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

William & Albina Musil Memorial Scholarship

Betty & Alan Steinacher Scholarship

Sertoma Service to Mankind Scholarship (alternate)

Brett Nickel: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology

Elise Ober: Bridgewater State University, majoring in English/Secondary Education

Aspen Oliver: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Agricultural Management & Production

Scholarships earned:

SCC Foundation Scholars ($1,000)

Career Academy Scholars SCC Academy ($500)

Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship

Michael M. Hroch Memorial Scholarship

E.A. Kral Family Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship

Louis Trnik Memorial Scholarship

Wilber-Clatonia FFA Chapter Scholarship

Joe & Helene Steinacher Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Quinn Palmer: Northwest Missouri State University, majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation

Scholarships earned:

Northwest Missouri State University Merit Scholarship $500

Northwest Missouri State University Green and White Advantage ($2,000)

Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship

Michael Hroch Memorial Scholarship

Herbert & Sylvia Schmale Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Isaac Panning: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Computer Programming

Minny Patrick: Nebraska Wesleyan University, majoring in Social Work/psychology

Scholarships earned:

Wilber Lions Club Scholarship

Nebraska Wesleyan President’s Scholarship ($18,000)

Nebraska Wesleyan Campus Visit Scholarship ($1,000)

Nebraska Wesleyan Social & Applied Science Event Scholarship ($1,000)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

Northwest Missouri State University Tower Scholar & Bearcat Advantage Scholarships

Missouri Western State University Griffon Guarantee Scholarship ($2,000)

MWSU Griffon Guarantee ACT Scholarship ($500)

Charles F. Mundil Memorial Scholarship

Abbie & Adolph Trousil Memorial Scholarship

Richard Mares Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Walter & Helene Baer II Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Garrett Pecka: SCC-Milford, majoring in undecided

Jonathan Pucket: Seeking employment

Brenna Reichert: CRAVE/Project Search

Kaylee Rimel: Bryan College of Health Sciences, majoring in Nursing

Scholarships earned:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)

UNL Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/year)

Concordia University Regent’s Scholarship ($19,500)

Concordia University Concordia Promises Scholarship ($3,000)

Robert & Eleanora Houser Memorial Scholarship

Arlan Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship

Emma Chaloupka Shramek Memorial Scholarship

Elmer & Edra J. Broz Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Raymond Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Ladislav Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Isaac Smith: Hastings College, majoring in Business (Bowling scholarship)

Scholarships earned:

Wayne Janda Memorial Scholarship

Charles F. Mundil Memorial Scholarship

Haley Spilker: UNK, majoring in Elementary Education

Scholarships earned:

Wilber-Clatonia Education Association Scholarship

Eastern Star Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)

Wilber Czech Craft Shop Scholarship

Mary A. Greer Memorial Scholarship

Sertoma Service to Mankind Scholarship

Camille Formanek Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Clatonia Cardinal Club Scholarship (alternate)

Irene Pivonka Sokolik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Valarie J. Rezabek Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Kral Family Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Farmers & Merchants Bank Scholarship (alternate)

Zane Stahl: University of Nebraska-Kearney, majoring in Social Work Comprehensive

Scholarships earned:

UNK Nebraska Promise

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Nebraska Achievement Scholar scholarship (full tuition for up to three years)

Irene Pivonka Sokolik Memorial Scholarship

Wilber Czech Craft Shop Scholarship (alternate)

Claire Thompson: UNL, majoring in Animal Science

Scholarships earned:

John Chrastil Memorial Scholarship

Smithfield Foods Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Power Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

UNL CASNR Scholarship ($500)

Nebraska Opportunity Grant ($2,250)

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Emerging Leader Scholar Scholarship ($2,000)

Joe & Emma Vesely Memorial Scholarship

Otto & Antoniette Smith Memorial Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Steve & Lynn Wiese Scholarship (alternate)

Agnes Trnik Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Brian Mager Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Angelica Varela Garcia: SCC-Beatrice, majoring in Business

Scholarships earned:

Marian & Eddie Rezabek Memorial Scholarship

Valarie J. Rezabek Memorial Scholarship

ZCBJ/WFLA Lodge Libuse Scholarship (alternate)

Fernando Vazquez: SCC-Milford, majoring in Electrical-Electromechanical Technology

Scholarships earned:

Walter & Helene Baer II Scholarship

Iola Brolliar Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

William & Albina Musil Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

Cody Zalesky: Real Estate

Jonathan Zoubek: UNL, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Scholarships earned:

Wilber Lions Club Scholarship

First State Nebraska Scholarship

Security First Bank Scholarship

Nebraska Czechs of Wilber $300 Scholarship

Wilber Garden Club Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Husker Traditions Scholar ($2,000/yr)

Wilber-Clatonia P.T.O. Scholarship

Friends of Wilber-Clatonia Scholarship

W-C FFA Betterment Scholarship

Arlen Lohmeyer Memorial Scholarship (alternate)

