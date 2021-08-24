Wind hearing set for Wednesday

A public hearing will be held Wednesday evening to consider changing regulations for wind energy in Gage County.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the boardroom on the second floor of the Gage County Courthouse before the Board of Supervisors.

A public hearing was previously held by the Gage County Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended changes to the County Board.

Wednesday’s hearing will likely be the last public hearing before the board votes to approve or reject any changes.

The commission began discussing the series of proposed changes in January and held a hearing in July.

About 21 people spoke for nearly 90 minutes at the hearing last month, all in opposition to the proposed requirements as they are currently written, or opposed to wind farms in northern Gage County in general. No wind development supporters or wind energy companies gave testimony.

The document features several changes, including extending setbacks for commercial wind turbines from ½ to one mile.

It’s also being proposed to lower decibel limits by up to 5 decibels, depending on the situation.