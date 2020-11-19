Winter on the Homestead planned with Twyla Hansen

There will be additional special programs on December 6, and December 13, 2020. These programs will be LIVE broadcasts on our Facebook Page starting at 2:00 pm. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNM. The presentations include:

Sunday, December 6, Holiday Cooking Lesson from Portugal: The Table Less Traveled

The Table Less Traveled will virtually bring us an authentic Portuguese cooking class live from Portugal. This cooking lesson will show attendees how to create a traditional Portuguese holiday pastry while sharing the seasonal and historic cultural significance of the dish. Homesteaders immigrated from Portugal to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act. These homesteaders brought their traditions, culture, and recipes with them.

The details of the holiday pastry and ingredient list will be posted on our Facebook page and website two weeks before the event. You can find our website at: https://www.nps.gov/home/index.htm.

Sunday, December 13, The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders: Rebecca E. Bender