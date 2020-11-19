Winter on the Homestead planned with Twyla Hansen

Twyla Hansen will kick off Homestead National Monument of America’s virtual Winter Festival Performance Series on Facebook Live on Sunday, November 29, at 2:00 pm. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNM. Hansen will present poems from her various works and delve into winter traditions and experiences at the beginning of the Homestead Era.
Twyla M. Hansen is a Nebraskan poet. In 2013, Governor Dave Heineman selected Hansen to serve as Nebraska’s State Poet. Hansen is the third person in Nebraska’s history to hold the title, and the first woman distinguished with the honor. Hansen is the author of multiples works of poetry, including Sanctuary Near Salt Creek (2001), and Potato Soup (2003), which won the Nebraska Book Award for poetry. In 2016, Hansen was commissioned to create a poem about Homestead National Monument of America as part of a series celebrating the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.
Hansen was raised on the Nebraskan farm her grandparents purchased as immigrants from Denmark in the late 1880s. Hansen’s body of work focuses on the prairie ecosystem and experiences on the Great Plains
“The Great Plains of the United States has been home to diverse groups with rich traditions. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures celebrates these practices that have been passed down from generation to generation,” said Mark Engler, Superintendent at Homestead National Monument of America.
There will be additional special programs on December 6, and December 13, 2020. These programs will be LIVE broadcasts on our Facebook Page starting at 2:00 pm. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNM. The presentations include:
Sunday, December 6, Holiday Cooking Lesson from Portugal: The Table Less Traveled
The Table Less Traveled will virtually bring us an authentic Portuguese cooking class live from Portugal. This cooking lesson will show attendees how to create a traditional Portuguese holiday pastry while sharing the seasonal and historic cultural significance of the dish. Homesteaders immigrated from Portugal to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act. These homesteaders brought their traditions, culture, and recipes with them.
The details of the holiday pastry and ingredient list will be posted on our Facebook page and website two weeks before the event. You can find our website at: https://www.nps.gov/home/index.htm.
Sunday, December 13, The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders: Rebecca E. Bender
Learn about the more than 400 Russian and Romanian Jewish homesteaders who settled on about eighty-five farms in McIntosh County, North Dakota, beginning in 1905. Learn about the traditions and cultural practices of these homesteaders from an author who is descended from a family who participated in the movement.
The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures is possible due to the generous support of Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Homestead.
