Women's History Month program planned

Every March, the National Park Service and Homestead National Historical Park celebrate Women’s History Month, commemorating the role and contributions of women in American history. Women are a crucial part of America’s epic homesteading story. Hundreds of thousands of women took advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862, claiming land in their own name. Millions more women participated in the homesteading experience. Park historian Jonathan Fairchild will give a program on the stories of women homesteaders on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Education Center. The program will also be available virtually through our park Facebook account for those unable to attend in person.