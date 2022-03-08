Women's History Month program planned

Every March, the National Park Service and Homestead National Historical Park celebrate Women’s History Month, commemorating the role and contributions of women in American history. Women are a crucial part of America’s epic homesteading story. Hundreds of thousands of women took advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862, claiming land in their own name. Millions more women participated in the homesteading experience. Park historian Jonathan Fairchild will give a program on the stories of women homesteaders on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Education Center. The program will also be available virtually through our park Facebook account for those unable to attend in person.
The program will explore the lives, stories, and legacies of women homesteaders ranging from the very first woman homesteader (Mary Myer, a neighbor of Daniel Freeman’s who claimed her land just days after he did), to the very last (Elizabeth M. Smith, who homesteaded in Alaska in the 1980s). Other stories featured include those of African American lawyer and civil rights leader Mahala Ashley Dickerson and Latina suffragist Adelina Otero Warren (to be featured on an upcoming quarter released by the U.S. mint later in 2022).