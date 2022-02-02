 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work group meeting planned

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding a virtual Local Working Group meeting at the USDA Service Center, at 2920 E. Court Street, Suite 3, Beatrice, Nebraska, on February 23, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities. The meeting is open to the public. For individuals who want to attend or need special accommodations, please contact 402-223-3125 Ext 3.

