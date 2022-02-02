The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding a virtual Local Working Group meeting at the USDA Service Center, at 2920 E. Court Street, Suite 3, Beatrice, Nebraska, on February 23, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities. The meeting is open to the public. For individuals who want to attend or need special accommodations, please contact 402-223-3125 Ext 3.
Work group meeting planned
- Submitted to the Daily Sun
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police arrested two people in connection to a burglary after responding to a disturbance at a grocery store.
Gage County authorities arrested a woman accused of distributing methamphetamine out of a Beatrice hotel.
Jake Speakman would be the first to tell you he’s no politician.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Three of the women that reside at the Samaritan Springs Assistant Living facility in Beatrice have all celebrated their 100th birthdays.
A laundromat in Beatrice changed hands this month after nearly three decades.
Joseph Brewer came to Beatrice more than a decade ago after getting his PhD in inorganic chemistry from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Sabrina Glynn has always loved working with kids, but her run for Beatrice Public Schools Board isn’t just about them.
No foul play is suspected in two deaths discovered Wednesday in Pawnee County.
The Beatrice Public Schools Board Committee of the Whole met to discuss the 2020-2021 audit report and policy updates during its meeting on We…