Work group meeting planned

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service will be holding a virtual local working group meeting at the USDA Service Center, at 2920 E. Court Street, Suite 3, Beatrice, Nebraska, on February 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon to discuss natural resource conservation program priorities. The meeting is open to the public. For individuals who want to attend or need special accommodations, please contact 402-223-3125 Ext 3.

