The Gage County Historical Society is pleased to announce the publication of Zoa Ann Worden’s diary, “Growing Up In Wymore, Nebraska." It is on sale at the museum gift shop for $15.

Zoa Ann Worden was born on Nov. 26, 1891, in Wymore. Her formal education was through the schools in Wymore, and she attended Peru State Normal School to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree and Life Certificate for Teaching. She taught in Beatrice schools and was a principal of “Old South School” in Beatrice for 30 years. She retired in 1961. She opened the first public museum in Gage County in the Paddock (Kensington) Hotel in 1970 and donated her collection to the Gage County Historical Society and Museum in 1975. She passed away on April 14, 1987, at the age of 95.

We know you will enjoy reading about Miss Worden’s years of growing up in a small Southeast Nebraska community. The hours for the museum are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of September.

Zoa Ann Worden also published the book “Queen City of the Blue” in 1976. So if you don’t have this book, we are doing a bundle set for only $20

For additional information, please contact the Museum Director at 402-228-1679 or email info@gagecountyhistory.org.