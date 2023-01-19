Wymore Southern Schools second semester honor roll

Superior honor roll
Seniors
Callie Cooper, Ethan Garrels, Alaina Klover, Autumn Lane, Kale Maguire, Natalie Trauernicht, Taylor Trauernicht, Kendrea Troxel.
Juniors
Jaidyn Allington, Cadence See.
Sophomores
Samantha Kelsay.
Eighth grade
Caroline Heard, Karrigan Henrichs, Isabella Hopper.
Seventh grade
Arionna McCardle.
Honor roll
Seniors
Adelaide Heard, Garret Retherford, Evan Saathoff.
Juniors
Ainsley Hughes, Ashton Lovell, Savannah Mason, Rylee Swearingen.
Sophomores
Kalyb Fortney, Emma Spencer.
Freshmen
Carsen Goes
Eighth grade
Teonna Cline, Mya Frase.
Seventh grade
Jadun Duke, Emma Eisenhauer, Kassidy Henrichs, Jaylin Klover, Hadlee Maxson, Pearl Short.