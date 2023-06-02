Superior honor roll
Seniors
Callie Cooper, Ethan Garrels, Alaina Klover, Autumn Lane, Kale Maguire, Garret Retherford, Natalie Trauernicht, Taylor Trauernicht, Kendrea Troxel.
Juniors
Jaidyn Allington, Rylee Swearingen.
Sophomores
Samantha Kelsay.
Freshmen
Carsen Goes.
Eighth grade
Caroline Heard, Karrigan Henrichs, Isabella Hopper.
Honor roll
Seniors
Brian Forke, Adelaide Heard.
Sophomores
Kalyb Fortney, Emma Spencer.
Seventh grade
Emma Eisenhauer, Jaylin Klover, Arionna McCardle, Landen Parrott.