 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wymore Southern second semester honor roll

  • 0

Superior honor roll

Seniors

Brock Adams, Shelby March, Riley Short, Madison Wegner.

 Juniors

Alaina Klover, Autumn Lane, Kale Maguire, Natalie Trauernicht, Kendrea Troxel.

Sophomores

Jaidyn Allington, Ainsley Hughes, Savannah Mason, Cadence See, Rylee Swearingen.

Freshman

Emma Spencer.

Seventh grade

Marlee Emerson, Caleb Forke, Caroline Heard, Karrigan Henrichs, Isabella Hopper, Hannah Salts.

Honor roll

Seniors

Juan Basulto-Alba, Evan Hopkins, Ryan Pralle, Carley Saathoff, Sadee Ullman, Joseph Wach.

People are also reading…

Juniors

Ethan Garrels.

Sophomores

Shiann Vater.

Freshman

Brandon Carmichael, Kalyb Fortney, Samantha Kelsay, Harley Lundstedt, Olive Sabey-Vogele, Addison Young.

Eighth grade

Carsen Goes, Noah Troxel, Aliveea Vater.

Seventh grade

Teonna Cline, Mya Frase.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News