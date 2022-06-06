Wymore Southern second semester honor roll

Superior honor roll
Seniors
Brock Adams, Shelby March, Riley Short, Madison Wegner.
Juniors
Alaina Klover, Autumn Lane, Kale Maguire, Natalie Trauernicht, Kendrea Troxel.
Sophomores
Jaidyn Allington, Ainsley Hughes, Savannah Mason, Cadence See, Rylee Swearingen.
Freshman
Emma Spencer.
Seventh grade
Marlee Emerson, Caleb Forke, Caroline Heard, Karrigan Henrichs, Isabella Hopper, Hannah Salts.
Honor roll
Seniors
Juan Basulto-Alba, Evan Hopkins, Ryan Pralle, Carley Saathoff, Sadee Ullman, Joseph Wach.
Juniors
Ethan Garrels.
Sophomores
Shiann Vater.
Freshman
Brandon Carmichael, Kalyb Fortney, Samantha Kelsay, Harley Lundstedt, Olive Sabey-Vogele, Addison Young.
Eighth grade
Carsen Goes, Noah Troxel, Aliveea Vater.
Seventh grade
Teonna Cline, Mya Frase.