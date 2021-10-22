Wymore to experience power outage

The entire Wymore community will experience a power outage Monday morning while maintenance is performed on a substation.

According to a letter from the Wymore city offices, the community will experience a citywide power outage starting Monday, Oct. 25.

The outage is the result of Nebraska Public Power District assisting village employees with repairs and maintenance to the electrical substation.

The outage is expected to last at least three hours, though could be longer.

As a result of the outage, Southern Public Schools will not be in session on Oct. 25.

Since the elementary school breakfasts and lunches are made at the high school, school will also not be in session at the elementary school on this day as well.

