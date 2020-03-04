Yelich stays quiet amid reports of new contract with Brewers

“Christian in his first two years here, you know he has done incredible things,” manager Craig Counsell said, “and I think he's taken this challenge, and took a trade that was probably to a place that he wasn't sure about at the outset of it and made the best of it and found a place that he really likes to play.”

Yelich was building a case for a second straight MVP award before he broke his right kneecap on Sept. 10, sidelining the outfielder for the rest of the year. He finished second to Los Angeles’ Cody Bellinger in the MVP balloting, and the Brewers were eliminated by Washington in the wild-card game.

“Since I've been here and Yeli's been here, I mean he's been the best player I've ever seen," All-Star reliever Josh Hader said. “The way he goes about his business, he does everything the right way and it's just fun to be around him. For him to be here, life-long Brewer, that's exciting news.”

The new contract for Yelich comes after the Brewers shed nearly $30 million from their payroll after they reached a team-record $132.6 million last year. Catcher Yasmani Grandal signed with the Chicago White Sox in free agency, and infielder Mike Moustakas left for the Cincinnati Reds.