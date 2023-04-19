The Beatrice YMCA is participating in the Five Days of Action, April 24-28, 2022. The Five Days of Action is a weeklong campaign to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

The Beatrice YMCA encourages adults and organizations to join in marking this special week as Beatrice and surrounding communities come together to make the community a safer place for children to live, learn, and play. With summer right around the corner—when children gather for activities and camps, it is a wonderful time to bring attention to the simple ways we can all make the children in our community safer. The Know. See. Respond. campaign is back this year, tying in three impact areas –preventing child sexual abuse at both summer camp and in youth sports, and internet safety.

“The children of Beatrice and surrounding communities have the right to a happy and safe childhood, and it's our responsibility as adults and organizations to stand up to protect that right,” said Ashley Hawks, Human Relations Specialist of The Beatrice YMCA. “By joining in the Five Days of Action campaign, we hope to inspire other organizations and members of our community to create safe spaces that protect children from sexual abuse.”

The Beatrice YMCA strives to keep our kids safe. They require all Volunteers and Employees to participate in Child Abuse and Neglect prevention training. They also run a Criminal History Background Check on all Volunteers and Employees before they work or volunteer for the organization. You can find all of their resources and some important information at https://ygametime.com/branch/beatrice/coaches-corner/.