Youth fishing day planned

The Lower Big Blue NRD will once again host the annual youth fishing derby at Willard L. Meyer recreation area near Tobias on May 22, 2021.

The event coincides with the Nebraska Game and Parks free family fishing day. Activities for the day include a fishing derby and casting contest, Big Indian Archery shoot, Nebraska Game and Parks fish display, prizes, and a free hotdog lunch.

Registration for the event is due by May 20, 2021 and can be completed online at lbbnrd.net, by calling 402-228-3402, or by emailing kimmerling@lbbnrd.net. Willard L. Meyer Recreation area is Located: 3 miles East and 2 miles North of Tobias or from the intersection of Hwys 74 & 15, five miles west and two miles north.