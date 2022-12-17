Meet Yuka— male Mini American Eskimo 12 weeks old, DOB 9/26/22, weight 8#. Commercial breeder release. Yuka- Inuit meaning Bright... View on PetFinder
A Beatrice man was cited for a Wednesday crash that sent one driver to the hospital.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A man with four previous protection order violations was arrested Saturday by Beatrice police for again violating an active protection order.
U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Fairbury who had multiple warrants in southeast Nebraska.
Five people were arrested Friday after authorities served a search warrant at a Fairbury residence.
Four teens have been booked into jail after authorities said they bludgeoned a 62-year-old man to death with a baseball bat near 38th and Hamilton streets.
The Beatrice Board of Education voted to approve a pay increase to Jason Alexander’s contract at the meeting on Monday evening.
Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence for accessory to first-degree assault and robbery in Douglas County.
Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced he is transferring to Michigan on Thursday, ending a two-week search that began when he shocked many by entering the transfer portal in the first place.
The Nebraska Association of Public Employees says the state needs to offer competitive wages that account for a 7% inflation rate in negotiating a new two-year labor contract.
