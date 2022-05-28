Yvonne Rahe

Years in nursing: 49

Specialty/department:

You know, my love of nursing is clinical nursing. As I started my nursing career, I originally went into gerontology over at what was the Mennonite Hospital. And then I had children, and then I went to med-surg. Then I went to a nursing home and found my love in clinical nursing. So I've been been in clinical nursing for probably 45 years.

Family:

My oldest farms. And my middle son is a veterinarian in Las Vegas. And my daughter, Missy, is the director of critical care at the Bryan Campus. And that's my family. And that's my family.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

I chose to become a nurse because my mom worked as a health supervisor at the Mennonite Hospital. So at the age of 16, I started at the Mennonite Hospital, being a nurse aid. And I just kind of advanced from there. I guess you would say I evolved.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

COVID-19 has just changed how we did things. I probably feel more sorry for the people who were not able to work. We as nurses were able to still come to work every day. We just had to adapt to a different way of doing things. Our doctors usually see more what we call the chronic patients and not the acute patients, but you know, I can't say it was really as bad as everyone said it was going to be. We just kind of adapted and went with the flow. And COVID is COVID.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

It's a behind-the-scenes job. A lot of people have a scenario that clinical nurses, they take patients back and take the blood pressure and that's it. And it's this fantastic job. And it's this easy job. And it's not. Being a clinical nurse, you have to know your patients. And you have to adapt your schedule to get those patients in that need to be seen. That I think is an important aspect of clinical nursing. Just to know your patients and to be there when your patients need you. And it might be that your afternoon is full, but you squeeze one more in.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Well right now, the hardest part is getting up at 4 in the morning to be here at 6:30. The hardest part is when we have to let go of our patients... Our patients are older. And we say goodbye to our patients forever. We just lost a patient not too long ago. It's like a piece of us because we've been with them so many years. And we break as much as the family breaks when we lose them. So to me, that's the hard part I'm facing in nurses now, is just saying goodbye to the patients we've had for so many years.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

The patients. It's the patients coming in. It's the patients that say, "Yvonne, can I just talk to you a minute." Yeah, of course you can. It's just listening to what you have to say. That they're comfortable talking to me, exposing themselves on who they are and coming down to their level. And sometimes just crying with them. It feels good.

