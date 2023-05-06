Tags
A $50,000 Nebraska Powerball ticket sold in Beatrice is set to expire this week.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Authorities have arrested a man they believe was responsible for a fire in west Beatrice Sunday.
Strong seasons from the gymnastics and bowling teams boosted Nebraska's ranking in the Director's Cup standings.
Jamie Mitchell, a 49-year-old Lincoln man, died at a local hospital Thursday morning after shooting himself amid an hourslong standoff with police.
