Courtney Haase

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?

Staying healthy, and being more conscious about being healthy. And not being home with family was a struggle. Usually, over here we do Monday through Friday, and we had to do weekends and kind of do seven to seven, and I think that was a struggle adjusting. Getting out of routine and adjusting I think was my hardest thing. Normally people say the mask is hard, but I’m so used to it.

How do you relieve stress after a busy week?

I have three kids, so I like to spend a lot of time with them. And I go for walks.

What are your hobbies or interests?

Hanging out with the kids. That’s all I do, is hang out with kids, go for walks, come to work, repeat.

What’s your favorite thing about being a nurse?

Helping people. I really like it. And the flexibility of it. Not every day is the same, and we’re constantly learning. I think there’s quite a few things that I really like about being a nurse.

