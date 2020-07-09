Community organizations move to new location

Several organizations recently moved to new offices at Indian Creek Mall in Beatrice, where they plan to continue offering community services.
Blue Valley Community Action, Hope Crisis Center, Head Start and the Foster Grandparent Program are all in the process of moving to the former Joseph’s College of Beauty building at the mall, while the Nebraska Department of Labor’s job center is relocating to the mall space south of Ace Hardware.
Christina Lock, victim advocate with Hope Crisis Center, said most of the organizations were forced to relocated after it was announced that Adams Hall at Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus, where the groups were located, would be demolished.
“They are taking down Adams Hall and with all the work they’re doing we’ve known for a little while that we were going to have to find a new space,” she said. “We were trying to find something big enough for all of us to move together because we do a lot of back-and-forth referrals.
“Our goal was ultimately to be together because the Community One Stop Shop is what it was called. There’s just limited space for all of us and all the employees. They did some moving around and planning with the state and it worked out.”
Hope Crisis Center supports a 24-hour, seven days per week crisis line, one-on-one advocacy, temporary shelter, emergency assistance, legal advocacy, medial advocacy, information and referrals, and community education.
Jamie Reiber, supervisor of Head Start, added that the groups will benefit from the more centrally located building that’s right off Highway 77.
“It seemed like once we got rid of the preschool out there at SCC people didn’t know where we were at and didn’t realize we were still located out there,” she said. “I think seeing it right here on the highway is going to let people know we are still here and have all those resources for them.”
Head Start began the moving process on Monday, and roughly 20 workers will operate from the building.
The organization provides resources and support to low income families, from prenatal mothers to 5-year-old children. Regular visits and curriculum are provided to the families.
“We really let the parents pick the activities, because they know their child best,” Reiber said. “We work on goals for that family as a whole. We have them set their own goals, make a timeline for them and help them meet those goals. We don’t like to focus only on the child because we do understand if a family is not thriving, the child isn’t going to be able to thrive in the right way.”
The organization also works closely with Beatrice Public Schools’ preschool program.
"We have 55 students who attend there, and it’s really cool because they’re scattered out,” Reiber added. “It’s not like it’s just one Head Start classroom.”
The move to the new building began earlier this week for most of the groups, and new signs will be added to the building.
