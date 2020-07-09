Community organizations move to new location

Jamie Reiber, supervisor of Head Start, added that the groups will benefit from the more centrally located building that’s right off Highway 77.

“It seemed like once we got rid of the preschool out there at SCC people didn’t know where we were at and didn’t realize we were still located out there,” she said. “I think seeing it right here on the highway is going to let people know we are still here and have all those resources for them.”

Head Start began the moving process on Monday, and roughly 20 workers will operate from the building.

The organization provides resources and support to low income families, from prenatal mothers to 5-year-old children. Regular visits and curriculum are provided to the families.

“We really let the parents pick the activities, because they know their child best,” Reiber said. “We work on goals for that family as a whole. We have them set their own goals, make a timeline for them and help them meet those goals. We don’t like to focus only on the child because we do understand if a family is not thriving, the child isn’t going to be able to thrive in the right way.”

The organization also works closely with Beatrice Public Schools’ preschool program.